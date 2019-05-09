Barton: Suspended sentences should be an alternative

Those in the legal fraternity say suspended sentences should be extended to traffic cases for justice to be served.

It comes on the heels of the sentencing of former taxi-driver Roy Clivey Tamasa.

He was handed 240 hours of community service. He pleaded guilty to causing the death of Dr. Vary Jones-Leslie by careless driving back in 2017.

On Wednesday (8 May) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with attorney Richard Barton to discuss adding suspended sentences as an alternative for judges.

