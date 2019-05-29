Tomlinson Furniture
Sports

Basketball: Blazers win seventh CIBA Men’s League title

May 28, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Samuel O’Garro scored 28 points while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing four assists as the Sol Blazers won their seventh straight Cayman Islands Basketball Association (CIBA) Division One Men’s title Sunday (26 May) in a 83-78 win over the IRG Astros in game two of the best of three league finals.

“I thought we played pretty well,” O’Garro told Cayman 27. “We started off a little slow as usual, but we’ve been here before and we knew where we needed to pick it up on both offense and defense. We knew how to spread the ball up, and be patient. We knew they were a team that was going to come out and attack us, so we just tried to stay poised and play championship ball.”

Much like 2018, the Blazers took a one-game series lead, this time with a 96-86 win thanks to O’Garro’s 37 points, 11 rebounds along with four assists, and four steals.

“It feels better to know no one can beat us,” said O’Garro. “We will still come back next year and get eight.”

In the loss, Astros’ Jerome Narcisse scored 28 points while grabbing six rebounds, while Davion Cotterell scored a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards.

“We played good, we came out playing hard but unfortunately we came up short,” Cotterell told Cayman 27.
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Eclipze – Father’s Day
%d bloggers like this: