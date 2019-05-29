Basketball: Blazers win seventh CIBA Men’s League title

Samuel O’Garro scored 28 points while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing four assists as the Sol Blazers won their seventh straight Cayman Islands Basketball Association (CIBA) Division One Men’s title Sunday (26 May) in a 83-78 win over the IRG Astros in game two of the best of three league finals.

“I thought we played pretty well,” O’Garro told Cayman 27. “We started off a little slow as usual, but we’ve been here before and we knew where we needed to pick it up on both offense and defense. We knew how to spread the ball up, and be patient. We knew they were a team that was going to come out and attack us, so we just tried to stay poised and play championship ball.”

Much like 2018, the Blazers took a one-game series lead, this time with a 96-86 win thanks to O’Garro’s 37 points, 11 rebounds along with four assists, and four steals.

“It feels better to know no one can beat us,” said O’Garro. “We will still come back next year and get eight.”

In the loss, Astros’ Jerome Narcisse scored 28 points while grabbing six rebounds, while Davion Cotterell scored a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards.

“We played good, we came out playing hard but unfortunately we came up short,” Cotterell told Cayman 27.

