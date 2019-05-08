Batabano Committee welcomes one Carnival move

The Batabano Committee says it is looking forward to Cayman’s return to one Carnival next year.

The committee welcomed the government’s decision to have both Batabano and CayMAS held on the same day.

Under government’s plan, both events will take place on the second weekend in May.

Batabano will lead off the parade. Junior Batabano will kick off the carnival season the first weekend in May.

The committee said it is also happy Cayman Brac’s Braccanal Carnival remains untouched for Discovery Day weekend.

