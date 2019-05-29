Tomlinson Furniture
Battle of the Books 2019: 23 teams compete for top honours

May 28, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Another chapter closes on the Fifth Annual Lera Parchment Battle of the Books reading contest.
That was held over the weekend.
A total of 23 teams from schools across the Cayman Islands competed in the annual event.
Students were quizzed on ten books specifically picked for the contest.

The event is a partnership between the Cayman Islands Information Professionals (CIIP) and the George Town Public Library.
“The aim is to promote literacy, obviously, to promote the love of reading that’s our main event,” said Paul Robinson, CIIP.

Jeton Bennett, Captain George Town Primary School team, welcomed the opportunity.

“We learn to do a lot of teamwork and listen to other people because sometimes they may have the right answer no matter what you think,” he said.

Reshma Ragoonath



Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

