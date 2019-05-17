Tomlinson Furniture
Bodden Town businesswoman says she fears a growing divide in Grand Cayman

May 16, 2019
Andrel Harris
A potential development boom in Bodden Town, which would be on spurred by pending government concessions, could result in an increase in the gap between the rich and the poor. So says Turtle Nest Inn part owner Marleine Gagnon.

She tells Cayman 27 if financial incentives become the driving force behind increased development a social disparity between the haves and have nots could become more evident.

“There is always a danger that the richer become richer, the poor become poorer, that voices are lost, that only one voice leads the development and that’s not what we want to happen,” she said.

During April’s sitting of the Legislative Assembly, MLAs unanimously supported the granting of concessions for eastern district developers. Those concessions would see government fees waived for projects under CI $.5 million.

