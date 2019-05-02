BREAKING: Miller resigns as Opposition Leader

North Side MLA Ezzard Miller has resigned as Opposition Leader effective May 31.

In a statement Thursday (2 May) afternoon, Mr. Miller announced his decision to step down saying he can no longer function as leader.

“It has become increasingly clear that the level of cohesion, industry and commitment necessary for any Opposition to serve in the best interest of all the people of these Islands is not possible given the current slate of independent members who made up the group,” Mr. Miller wrote in his statement.

Mr. Miller said he has formally written to H.E. Governor Martyn Roper advising him of his decision in accordance with the Constitution.

His resignation comes weeks Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo tendered his resignation from as Deputy Opposition Leader. Mr. Suckoo also left the ranks of the Opposition.

The remaining members of the Opposition are MLAs Anthony Eden, Chris Saunders and Arden McLean. It is unclear whether Mr. Suckoo will rejoin the Opposition following Mr. Miller’s decision to step down.

We reached out to Mr. Saunders for comment, he declined.

Check back for updates on this developing story and do remember to tune for the full story in at 6 p.m. newscast.

