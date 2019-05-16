BTown resident calls for NiCE to activate to deal with Sargassum

As Sargassum continues to be a problem islandwide, one resident said initiatives like the NiCE (National Community Enhancement) programme should be triggered to help clean-up the beaches. The NiCE programme usually runs during the summer and Christmas periods but Bodden Town resident Emile Levy said residents need the Sargassum problem cleaned now and NiCE could be an option. “Activate the NiCE programme and let us nice up our beaches, along with prisoners, release some of the prisoners to help with this particular problem (Sargassum),” said Mr. Levy.

We reached out to NiCE programme project manager Levi Allen on Wednesday, he said, “Any decision to immediately activate the NiCE project would be a government policy decision. Such a decision would be subject to the relevant lead time to procure equipment and materials for the workers. It is to be noted that the removal of the sargassum is more equipment intensive than it is labor intensive and as such government is currently reviewing its options to enhance equipment available to address the immediate challenge.”

