Bush fire sparked in Lower Valley

A Wednesday (22 May) afternoon brush fire, fueled by strong winds, has decimated hundreds of metres of vegetation.

Viewer submitted video shows plumes of smoke rising from the behind the Department of Agriculture in Lower Valley stretching all the way down to Pedro Castle Road.

The fire forced police and fire officers to warn residents and drivers traveling in the area, to keep their doors and windows locked. They said no homes were in danger, and no injuries were reported.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

