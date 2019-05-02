Businesses prep for Batabano $$

Cayman’s 36th annual Batabano Carnival heads to West Bay Road this Saturday (4 May).

Local businesses and police said they are gearing up for a bumper festival.

Last year’s Batabano festivities brought thousands of revelers along West Bay Road and businesses along the popular stretch are counting on the same this year.

Senior team leader and wine specialist at Big Daddy’s Mike Kennedy said he and his team are well equipped for all eventualities.

“We are so excited about Batabano this weekend, the parade is gonna be coming up the street and we know their gonna start early. We are really well stocked up, we got great staff to handle everybody’s needs, we even have some tape and staplers to fix costumes if necessary,” said Mr. Kennedy.

Pepper’s Bar and Grill Bar Manager Aaron Burcombe said Batabano has always been a good revenue magnet for the businesses. “We make like an extra 30 to 40 percent sales from the parade. It’s kind of a tradition for people to hang out here and I’m sure we will see a lot of familiar faces from years past,” said Mr. Burcombe.

The police will have all on hands on deck to ensure safety at the parade and that everyone knows about upcoming road closures. “We know at times that road closures have negative feedback but we are doing the best we can to ensure that we mitigate against any traffic congestions,” said RCIPS Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton.

On Saturday (4 May) West Bay Road will be closed between the junction of the Esterley Tibbets Highway and Duke’s restaurant from 12 p.m. Only local access will be granted north of Lime Tree Bay Avenue during this time.

The parade will move along West Bay Road from 1 p.m. and junctions will be closed during the parade proceedings.

As the procession passes closed junctions, these will be re-opened and motorists will be able to use the road to the rear of the procession. The parade will past North Church Street, onto Harbour Drive and will end on Cardinal Avenue.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

