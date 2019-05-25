Cannabis investment summit woos local investors

Investment analysts say by the end of 2025 the Cannabis industry will reach a high of $30B.

Those within the industry said Cayman cannot afford to miss the chance to tap into that economic opportunity.

Visiting cannabis business leaders made that pitch at the Cannabis Investment Summit on Thursday (23 May) at the Westin. Local cannabis advocate Prentice Panton said Cayman should jump on the cannabis train before it passes.

“There’s an opportunity not just to produce a product here for human consumption, but more in importantly for exporting around the world, Cayman has very few exports and this is an opportunity to make a big difference in switching our import and export ratio, because it’s a small product relatively but has a very high value,” said Mr. Panton.

