Cayman Crosstalk

Cayman Crosstalk: Friday 3rd May 2019

May 3, 2019
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

Host Woody DaCosta is joined by Mr Derek Byrne, Commissioner of Police for the first one-on-one interview since the release of the 2018 crime stats, his recent award from US Dept. Homeland Security and questions about his usage of the Helicopter.

