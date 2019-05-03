Host Woody DaCosta is joined by Mr Derek Byrne, Commissioner of Police for the first one-on-one interview since the release of the 2018 crime stats, his recent award from US Dept. Homeland Security and questions about his usage of the Helicopter.
-
Cayman Crosstalk: Friday 3rd May 2019
May 3, 2019
1 Min Read
