Host Woody DaCosta is joined by school Inspector Peter Carpenter to discuss the state of our education system in the Cayman Islands and asks the important question, Why are our Public Schools under-performing?
Cayman Crosstalk Replay: Tuesday 14th May 2019
May 14, 2019
