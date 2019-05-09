Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman Crosstalk Replay: Wednesday 8th May 2019

May 9, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Host Woody DaCosta is joined by Charmaine Bush-Miller from the Family Resource Centre to talk about Rethinking Parenting.  Also Shena Ebanks, HR Manager of the NRA and Dr Stacey R McAfee, President and CEO of UCCI to talk about how easy it is to get a degree. 

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

