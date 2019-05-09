Host Woody DaCosta is joined by Charmaine Bush-Miller from the Family Resource Centre to talk about Rethinking Parenting. Also Shena Ebanks, HR Manager of the NRA and Dr Stacey R McAfee, President and CEO of UCCI to talk about how easy it is to get a degree.
Cayman Crosstalk Replay: Wednesday 8th May 2019
May 9, 2019
