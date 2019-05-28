Cayman Islands Humane Society hits its capacity

No more room in the inn.

So said the Cayman Islands Humane Society as they shared that they have reached full capacity with 101 dogs.

That’s together with 6 others pups dealing with the Parvovirus outside the shelter, bringing the overall total at the Humane Society to 107 dogs. Recently the animal shelter received a total of 18 puppies from separate litters, that intake pushed their numbers to the limit. Humane Society director Jason Jairam is calling members of the public to assist with their paw capacity.

“As much as the Humane Society doesn’t want to turn away anyone. We’re getting at that point to where we’re really overcrowded, so we are reaching out to the community for them to come in and help us, to foster some puppies for a few weeks or give the older dogs who’s been in the shelter for a long time a break,” said Mr. Jairam.

The Humane Society said this is the most dogs they have had in shelter in several years and will not be taking any more at this time.

