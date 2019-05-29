Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman Island’s weather forecast 29-30th May

May 29, 2019
Angela Sevilla
SYNOPSIS:

Cloudiness and showers will continue across the Cayman area for the next 18 hours as an upper level trough interacts with a surface trough over the western Caribbean.   Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west.

 

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy to overcast skies with an 80% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be southeast 10 to 15 knots higher gusts in and around heavy showers. Seas will be moderate with wave heights 3 to 5 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of morning showers and some thunder with a gradual decrease in cloudiness and showers from the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80’s °F. Winds will be southeast 5 to 10 knots higher gusts in and around heavy showers. Seas will be slight with wave heights 2 to 4 feet.

 

TIDES:

Today: High 7:20 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 1:19 a.m. High 6:45 a.m. Low 1:18 p.m. High 7:56 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 6:57 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:48 a.m. Tomorrow.

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

