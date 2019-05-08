Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman Island’s weather forecast 7-8 May

May 7, 2019
Angela Sevilla
SYNOPSIS: 

Light to moderate winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving towards the west.

 

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to northeast 5 knots or less. Seas will be slight with wave heights 1 to 3 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80’s °F. Winds will beeast to southeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights 1 to 3 feet.

 

TIDES:

Today: Low 4:59 p.m. High 11:59 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 6:16 a.m. High 11:16 a.m. Low 5:52 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 6:49 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:55 a.m. Tomorrow.

                       

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Thursday evening.

