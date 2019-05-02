Cayman Island’s weather forecast May 1-2

SYNOPSIS:

Light to moderate winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean tightens. Radar images show scattered showers mainly south of the islands which are moving towards the west.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 8:12 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 2:16 a.m. High 7:52 a.m. Low 2:18 p.m. High 8:45 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:47 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:57 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:47 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Friday evening.

