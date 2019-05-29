Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman National Museum gets a revamp

May 28, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
2 Min Read

 

Cayman’s National Museum artifact

 

The Cayman Islands National Museum is undergoing a transformation. Director Peggy Leshikar-Denton said the repairs to the nearly 200-year-old building were long overdue. The Museum has a lot of history. Built back in 1833, the Museum served as Cayman’s old courthouse, a post office, jail, and a library. Ms. Leshikar-Denton said the ongoing renovations are aimed at longevity.

“The building has been here quite a long time. It’s been on the waterfront (Hog Sty Bay), and it withstood a lot of storms. The entire roof was essentially crystallized like crystallizing salt, and so when they decided to remove little pieces of it, it actually just splintered. So we replaced it with a brand new roof and it appears to be like a zinc roof, however, it’s actually heavy duty aluminum and it’s going to be very strong. That’s the best we can do right now to try and protect this building and maybe have it standing for another 200 years,” said Ms. Leshikar-Denton.

The museum’s new roof took a month to replace and cost over $100,000, but that just one nail in the wooden structure’s revamping. “We’re doing some additional things, the balcony on both of the museums, where it deteriorating pretty badly. So the Public Works Department is assisting us with replacing the balcony,” said Ms. Leshikar-Denton. The historic building will also be getting a cover of paint in the coming weeks.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

