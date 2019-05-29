Cayman Now: Protection Starts Here

Tomlinson Furniture
May 29, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Carolina Ferreira – Deputy Director of the Cayman Islands Red Cross, Kevin Ashworth – Inspector for the RCIPS and Cindy Blekaitis – Programme Manager for EAP to discuss sexualization of boys.

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

