Cayman senior nationals winless on day one of Netball Europe Open Challenge

The Cayman Islands senior netball team hit the court of the National Sports Centre Groves Road on the Isle of Man Thursday (9 May) for day one of the Netball Europe Open Challenge.

In the first game of two games on the day, Cayman lost 55-39 to the Republic of Ireland. In the second game, Cayman lost 54-29 to Gibraltar. Head Coach Lyneth Monteith told Cayman 27 the schedule was not favourable.

“Our two games today were within reach, but we were not able to pull it off,” said Coach Monteith. “We played two games within two hours of each other and that was mentally and physically taxing on the players. I am still confident that we will leave the tournament with wins under our belt.”

Cayman will play four more games over the next three days, starting Friday (10 May) versus United Arab Emirates at 5 a.m. local time, followed by a game versus host nation Isle of Man at 1 p.m. On Saturday (11 May,) Cayman will play the United Kingdom’s Americas Federation Netball Associations squad (3:00 a.m. local time), followed by a Sunday (12 May) finale versus Israel (3:00 a.m local time). Coach Monteith is confident the team can rebound from its opening day losses.

“We have regrouped and will work on the areas of improvement in tomorrow’s games,” said Coach Monteith. “The skill level of the other teams are not above ours. The team who makes the least mistakes will emerge as the winners.” After making seven changes to a squad that was blanked by Canada in October, the women aim for their first international win in nearly five years. The tour will give Cayman the necessary gameplay to regain an International Netball Federation (INF) rankings. Video and still: YouTube.com/Netball Europe

