Cayman’s future on the political landscape: Parties vs Independents

The pending resignation of Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller, and the shrouded succession plan of leadership within the group; has been labeled by Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin as proof that party politics is the most dependable route for Cayman’s political future.

“In effect, the country is witnessing first hand why it is not practical for a group of Independent candidates to get elected and then seek to come together in the country’s interest. They are too busy pursuing their own individual agendas to even try to develop a shared view,” said the Premier; and it seems his views are widely supported.

Former Cabinet Minister Dr. Roy Bodden said, “The Premier’s statement is an accurate reflection of the problems which exist in Caymanian Politics.” A staunch supporter of political parties, Dr. Bodden believes the future of Cayman’s political landscape will see less and less independent candidates.

2017 saw 19 candidates elected to the Legislative Assembly, of that number 9 ran as independent candidates; the largest number in the last decade. Neither of the two known political parties (the People’s Progressive Movement and the Cayman Democratic Party), were able to win a clear majority, but Dr. Bodden said the 2017 election was not a rejection of the party system, instead it was a rejection of the deficiencies of the system.

“It speaks to the deficiencies of the parties,” said Mr Bodden. He added, “If the parties weren’t deficient the electors would have elected in the majority persons from a party.”

Rolston Anglin, another former Cabinet minister, also agrees with Premier McLaughlin. He said, “The Premier is right. When it comes to governing you have to have a common agenda; but even when you have a common agenda, you have to have the ability to genuinely put aside selfish egos.”

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller has vowed to step down from his leadership role at the end of May. He has cited a lack of ‘cohesion and industry’ as the driving factors behind his decision to step aside. Late December, Mr. Miller announced his intention to form the Cayman Islands People’s Alliance Party.

Mr. Miller points to the PPM’s recent ability to successfully form a coalition government as one of several strengths of the political party system.

“Just look at the last two elections. Neither time did the PPM win a clear majority, but even in a minority position, they were able to keep their members intact and to invite other people to join them,” said Mr. Miller.

Cayman 27 has contacted several members of the opposition seeking comment on who will take up the mantle once Mr. Miller steps down, we were told a statement will be made public in the coming days.

