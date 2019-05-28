Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman’s mid-year economic picture

May 27, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
As we near mid-2019 the questions are how has the Cayman Islands economy performed thus far? And what can we expect going forward?
The Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 economic forum is on the horizon and it is expected that these and other questions will be answered.

On Monday (27 May) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Chamber of Commerce President Chris Kirkconnell to discuss his economic projections.

He also shared that the Chamber has postponed the forum, which was scheduled for Friday (31 May), to next month. It was moved out of respect for Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart whose mother Carlene McTaggart recently passed away.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

