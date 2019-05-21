Cayman’s National Museum honours Alvin McLaughlin

Over the weekend Cayman’s National Museum celebrated International Museum Day.

To mark the occasion those at the museum opened its newest exhibition. It honours East-Ender Alvin McLaughlin. He has been collecting some of Cayman’s most historic items for over two decades. Director at the museum Peggy Leshikar-Denton said the exhibit has been a long time in coming.

“We are extremely excited today (18 May) to be opening the exhibit, dedicated to Alvin McLaughlin. He’s a real culture barrier and this is steeped in tradition is what we call it. It’s based on many of the artifacts that were collected by Alvin, over the course of more than 35 years,” said Ms. Leshikar-Denton. The exhibit has a permanent place at the museum and is open to the public during museum hours.

