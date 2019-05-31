Cayman’s port project takes centre stage: Gov’t closes procurement, CPR hosts meeting

The proposed cruise berthing facility continues to push full steam ahead.

This as the three companies vying to build the multi-million dollar port project have until Friday (31 May) to submit their final bids.

The Ministry of Tourism announced the deadline Thursday (30 May).

The submission of the bids marks the end of the procurement process for the project.

The Ministry said once it receives the bids, the evaluation process will begin.

A report will then be prepared. After that, the winner will be announced.

There is no timeline when this process will be done.

But Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said the conclusion of the procurement process “means the public will soon be able to see the winning design and more information regarding the cost and exact positioning of the piers will be available and shared.”

Read the Ministry’s full statement:

CPR meeting latest, Elections Office outlines next steps

This announcement comes hours before a scheduled public meeting at George Town town hall where the grassroots group behind the months-long push for a cruise port referendum plans to share its progress with the public.

Nine months after launching its petition to put the cruise port question to the public, CPR Cayman said it is reached the 5300 signatures threshold.

Now, the group is making preparations to deliver its petition to the Elections Office for official verification.

If that hurdle is passed, this would be the first people-initiated referendum in the country’s history. The Constitution is pretty much silent on what would happen next.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell addressed the meeting.

The Elections Office, on Thursday (30 May) issued an update on the referendum push and outlined what the happens next with the process.

Ahearn sticks to her position on Ebanks-Petrie’s non-attendance

Cruise Port Referendum’s public meeting was not without its controversy.

The grassroots group took aim at Environment Ministry Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn Wednesday (29 May).

This after she shut down their request to have Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie speak at the event.

They had wanted her to answer questions on an Environmental Impact Assessment on the proposed dock, but permission to attend was denied.

Ms. Ahearn stands by that decision.

“She would not be able to add anything to the conversation other than what is already out there. And there will be an opportunity for the public with the revised terms of reference for the EIA when that comes out to the public to get engaged in the process,” said Ms. Ahearn.

CPR’s Cayman’s Johann Moxam appeared on Cayman 27’s newscast Wednesday (29 May) and he said he was disappointed by the decision to deny the public the opportunity to ask the director technical questions.

