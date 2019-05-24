CCMI scientists look for answers to coral nursery disease outbreak

The Central Caribbean Marine Institute is working to uncover what’s behind a coral disease outbreak in its deep nursery site.

An estimated 30% of CCMI’s deep nursery corals are currently affected. CCMI said its two shallow nurseries have not been affected.

While CCMI told Cayman 27 the presence of the disease is a concern, it said the outbreak is a unique opportunity to learn how diseases impact corals.

CCMI does not believe this disease is caused by water temperature.

