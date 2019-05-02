Tomlinson Furniture
Chamber mentorship programme gets underway

May 1, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Encouraging young people to take a viable path to a career and picking up valuable advice along the way.

That’s the goal of Mentoring Cayman who brought this year’s batch of mentors and mentees together at the Grand Old House on Wednesday (1 May).

The event is part of the Chamber’s ongoing mentoring programme.
It is done in partnership with the Ministry of Education.
The programme provides mentees with opportunities to develop a long-term relationship with a mentor, a linkage Chamber CEO Wil Pineau said is much-needed in today’s business world.
“From a situation where they’re just asking for advice as young professionals, to work experience to actually just encouragement they become friends in many cases. I think mentoring is crucial for the society we live in,” Mr. Pineau said.

Mentee Brittney Wright said all young people should make use of the programme.

“I feel as though kids should definitely take the opportunity to go into the mentoring programme because I have learned a lot,” said Ms. Wright.

The Chamber mentorship programme began 17 years ago in 2002.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

