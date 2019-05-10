Children, officers sent to hospital in Bodden Town collision

Four kids are sent to the hospital after a crash involving a police vehicle. Traffic ground to a halt Thursday (9 May) morning along Shamrock Road in Bodden Town after the two-vehicle collision. A total of eight people, including the 4 children and two police officers, were hurt. Bodden Town resident Medria Tibbetts was heading home Thursday morning when her plans suddenly changed.

“God spoke to me and he said, turn into Northward and go to your daughter’s house, and I obey the voice, I turned in and as soon as I got in the yard I heard the bang,” said Ms. Tibbetts. That was the sound of a police SUV and a navy blue Honda Civic colliding in the vicinity of Northward Road. “I saw this I said oh my, someone is really hurting bad. When I saw all the children and the parents, the guy bleeding and everything it really made me feel so bad,” said Ms. Tibbetts.

Police said the four kids, were among eight people sent to hospital following the collision. They said the Police SUV was assisting Her Majesty Prison (HMP) in escorting an inmate when the crash occurred. They said a Honda Civic heading eastbound collided with the police SUV at the rear of the convoy. Police kept the area blocked off until noon.

It is unclear at the moment which party is responsible for the accident. We asked police if the four children traveling in the back seat of the Honda were wearing seat belts, they said they could not comment as the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

