CIASA renews partnership with Butterfield for 17th Sea Swim

May 30, 2019
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association wrapped up it’s 800-meter sea swim season Saturday (25 May) with the 17th Annual Butterfield 800m Sea Swim.

With the best turnout of any 800-metre swim this season, we catch up with Meet Director Duke Sullivan and the race winners to talk about this unique event in the swimming season.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

