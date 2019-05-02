CIS second graders participate in turtle release

Four dozen Cayman International School second-graders took part in an experience to remember, courtesy of the Cayman Turtle Centre.

The students witnessed as a head-started green sea turtle was released into the wild.

“We have found that nine out of 10 turtles nesting in Grand Cayman come from the Turtle Centre,” Cayman Turtle Centre Educational Programmes Officer Shona McGill told the dozens of CIS students gathered for the release.

CIS made arrangements with the Turtle Centre to participate in the release of a head-start green sea turtle Thursday afternoon (2 May) at West Bay public beach.

Before the turtle, called Flipper, was released to the open sea, students lined up to feel its shell.

“The shell was smooth and it was hard,” said second-grader Ava Seymour.

“It felt like kind of like a hard, really hard shell, and it was really cool,” said second-grader Nathan Hane.

Finally, it was time for Flipper to tentatively venture down the sandy banks to its new life at sea.

“We are specifically learning how pollution hurts the environment. And it hurts all creatures out in the ocean, and it can also hurt sea turtles because plastic bags, turtles could have mistaken for a jellyfish,” explained second-grader Abbie Guilfoyle.

And while a turtle release is, at its essence, a celebration of freedom, many students were keenly aware of the man-made threats facing all sea turtle species.

“Plastic bags can really harm sea turtles because they think that it is a jellyfish and then they can start eating it and then they could get really sick, and maybe die,” added Nathan Hane.

The students received certificates to commemorate their participation and took the oath of a turtle ranger.

“I pledge to be a turtle ranger, to help save the turtles, by picking up three pieces of plastic a day,” pledged the children, as a small step towards a better future for this iconic species.

Many of those students have already done their homework for the day, combing the beach for three pieces of plastic to dispose of properly.

