CITA seeking nominations for 16th annual Stingray Awards

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association is celebrating industry magic-makers 23 July at the 16th annual Stingray Awards.

CITA is seeking nominations for top performing managers and employees in these four categories:

Accommodations

Watersports

Restaurants

Allied attractions and transportation (encompasses retail, services, media, arts, and entertainment)

CITA Watersports Representative Ash McKnight said it’s all about the magic of tourism.

“We’re trying to build the whole idea around the magic, how the tourism partners and their employees have pulled off basically magic tricks to make things work for our customers,” said Mr. McKnight.

SeaSports Diving’s Daniel Dixon was honoured at last year’s Stingray Awards for his contributions to the industry as a young Caymanian dive instructor.

“It does feel really good to be recognized for all the work we do out there, kinda taking guests out, having a great time with them, so it is really really nice to be awarded for something like that,” said Mr. Dixon.

CITA member businesses can nominate their top performers online.

