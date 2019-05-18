CNCF preps for Carifesta

Preparations to build Cayman’s team for the 14th edition of Carifesta are underway.

Those at the Cayman National Cultural Foundation (CNCF) will be fielding a 50 string contingent for the regional arts and cultural extravaganza in Trinidad and Tobago in August. On Friday (17 May) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with CNCF Artistic Director Henry Muttoo to discuss preparations.

