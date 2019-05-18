Tomlinson Furniture
Culture News

CNCF preps for Carifesta

May 17, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Preparations to build Cayman’s team for the 14th edition of Carifesta are underway.
Those at the Cayman National Cultural Foundation (CNCF) will be fielding a 50 string contingent for the regional arts and cultural extravaganza in Trinidad and Tobago in August. On Friday (17 May) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with CNCF Artistic Director Henry Muttoo to discuss preparations.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
%d bloggers like this: