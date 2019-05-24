Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

Collision in Prospect

May 23, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are on the scene of a two car collision in Prospect.

It happened around 7:51 p.m. Thursday (23 May).

Details are limited at the moment, but officers on the scene tell Cayman 27 a blue Honda Civic and a white Ford Expedition collided head on opposite Red Bay Primary School.

Police on the scene said the driver of the Honda left the vehicle and fled the scene.

The eastbound lane is blocked at the moment as the RCIPS continue their investigations into the collision.

Initial reports suggest the driver of the Ford was not injured.

Check back for updates on this developing story and remember to tune in for our 6 p.m. newscast for the full story.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

