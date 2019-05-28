Colorado man Cayman’s sixth water-related death

Cayman records its sixth water-related death for 2019.

The victim was identified as Robert Barron.

He was a visitor from Colorado in the United States.

The incident happened Friday (24 May) afternoon around 4 p.m., but police only made it public Monday (27 May).

They said the 77-year-old man experienced difficulties while in the waters off South Church Street.

He was taken to the shore.

Attempts were made to resuscitate him, but he was later pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.

