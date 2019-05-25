Tomlinson Furniture
Business Environment News

Consolidated Water officially opens new $8.1M desalination plant

May 24, 2019
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Consolidated Water’s newest desalination plant in Governor’s Harbour is officially open.

The $8.1 million facility has a one million gallon daily capacity, with a future build-out capacity of another million gallons.

Construction began in December 2017, and the plant was completed this February.

Dignitaries and workers attended a ceremony Thursday (23 May), dedicating the plant to well-loved employee Brenzee ‘Burns’ Whittaker who passed away suddenly in late 2018.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Father’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
%d bloggers like this: