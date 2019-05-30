CPR meets with Elections Office, Howell set to address CPR meeting

Cruise Port Referendum Cayman takes its case for a vote on the port project to the Elections Office.

The grassroots group said, in a statement Wednesday (29 May) it met with officials at the office on Tuesday (28 May) and it is now moving ahead with preparations to hand over its petition for verification by officials there.

The Elections Office is charged with executing the vote on the cruise berthing project.

The group is hosting a public meeting on Thursday (30 May) at the Town Hall in George Town. Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell is among the speakers.

On Wednesday Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with CPR’s Johann Moxam to discuss the upcoming meeting and the latest developments at the grassroots group. He pointed out that Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie was invited to speak at the meeting, but her attendance was blocked.

