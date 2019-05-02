Tomlinson Furniture
CPR nears its referendum goal, says only 500 more names to go

May 1, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Campaigners for the cruise port referendum say only 500 more verified signatures are needed to hit its goal to trigger a vote on the government’s proposed cruise berthing project.
The grassroots group, Cruise Port Referendum (CPR), said so far its verified 90 percent of the 5289 signatures needed for a people-initiated referendum.
It has been collecting signatures since last August.
The group said its seen a number of people register to vote for the first time just to be able to participate in its initiative.
CPR said it is optimistic it can hit its target.
The group said it is continuing with its public campaign to reach that goal.

Reshma Ragoonath



Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

