CPR preps for Elections Office meeting, urges fair referendum question

Elections Office officials are set to meet with those from Cruise Port Referendum Cayman Tuesday (28 May).

The group is moving to start the verification process to trigger a people’s initiated referendum on the cruise berthing project.

CPR announced Friday (24 May) that it had collected signatures from 25 percent of the electorate.

That’s the amount required to trigger a vote.

Once those numbers are verified and presented to the Cabinet the process will commence.

Setting the date and the referendum question remain with the government.

“I would like to see for the government now to take the high road and respect the wishes and the consensus of the people and write a document for the referendum question that is reasonable and that is fair to all as opposed to being one-sided or biased,” said Mario Rankin, CPR member.

CPR Cayman said it will continue to collect signatures to ensure they have a clear margin to trigger the vote.

Reacting to the CPR announcement on Friday Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said, “The announcement is presumptuous and premature as the signatures have not been independently verified. This will have to be done by the Elections Office before the petition can be presented to the Cabinet. Until that occurs, Government will not comment further.”

