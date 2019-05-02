Crime drops during 2018

“Cayman is still a safe place to live, retire and invest,” so says Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) Commissioner Derek Byrne. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (1 May) Commissioner Byrne said the amount of crime committed in Cayman during 2018 showed a decreased when compared to 2017.

The crime stats, which were released earlier Wednesday, show in 2018 3,453 crimes were recorded by the RCIPS; some 147 fewer than 2017’s 3,600. The statistics also reveal that 2018 recorded an overall dip in the number of serious crimes, with 1,335 being reported compared to the 1,485 of 2017.

BACKGROUND

In 2018 Commissioner Byrne announced officers would be deployed on a new shift system which would see them spending six days on the job and four days off. At that time the Commissioner said the new system would allow for more officers to be in the community for more extended periods. He also announced that Community Policing would return as a priority action for the RCIPS. Mr. Byrne said together those changes were expected to help reduce crime,

ANALYSIS

Since those strategies were implemented, Cayman has seen a 4% reduction in overall crime and a 10% decrease in serious crime. However, during the same time murders doubled from 2 to 4 during 2018; reported robberies increased from 30 to 40 and 17 cases of rape were reported – the same as 2017.

When asked what role the strategies played in the reduction the of crime the Commissioner said, “When you see the figures of 30,000 reports made during the year converted to only 3,000 crimes, it is relatively small.”

According to the crime-statistics officers responded to 35,697 calls for service form the public, but from that number only 3,453 or less than 10% of those calls resulted in recorded crimes. Police said this is because crimes are only recorded when officers, through the course of their investigation, can gather enough evidence to support that a crime had been committed.

