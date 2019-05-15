Tomlinson Furniture
Cross Currents exhibition brings art to Brac public spaces

May 14, 2019
Joe Avary
The National Gallery’s biennial exhibition is making its mark on Cayman Brac.

Artist Kaitlyn Elphinstone’s ‘Coral Tiles’ public art installation features her digital collage work, fusing coral patterns with Caymanian architectural cues.

“This is what we would call an intervention into a public space, so you are walking down the road and suddenly you see a piece of artwork that is not usually there; it’s going to stop and make you engage. I think it’s a really exciting idea to take the art out of the museum walls, out of the white cube, and into the public environment,” said National Gallery Director Natalie Urquhart.

The project can be experienced at Charles Kirkconnell International Airport, the Panama Canal boat ramp, the Market Place, and Brac Scuba Shack.

It can also be viewed at Owen Roberts International Airport and at the Little Cayman museum.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014.

