CUC power outage leaves 3,400 in the dark

May 9, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Nearly 3400 Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) customers were left in the dark after a power outage stretching from Prospect to Savannah. Wednesday (8 May) night a power line snapped in Prospect, sparking a fire on nearby trees which triggered the power outage.

It left customers without electricity from 7:42 p.m. to 11:10 p.m.

When Cayman 27 spoke with CUC technicians on the scene Wednesday night they said the reason behind the power line snapping is unknown. We reached out to CUC for details on the outage, they said investigations are ongoing.

