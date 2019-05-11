Customs arrest coke importation suspects, firearm found in kitchen appliance

Two men are arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation involving four lbs of cocaine found at the Owen Roberts International Airport in November last year.

Customs announced the arrests on Friday (10 May).

The men were held on Wednesday (8 May).

The 36-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, both Jamaican nationals, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to importing cocaine. Following the two arrests, Custom and Border Control along with the RCIPS carried out searches at two separate residences in George Town. During one of the searches, a loaded firearm was discovered hidden in a kitchen appliance. A man was arrested on possession of an unlicensed firearm. Officers also seized a vehicle believed to belong to one of the two men.

Director of Customs and Border Control Charles Clifford commented on the arrests saying, “Our officers are ever- vigilant in protecting our country from the importation of illicit drugs and weapons at our controls, but also ever-focused on the domestic distribution network that moves illicit drugs and weapons from their point of import to retail. With our enhanced intelligence and risk management strategic approach we will investigate and prosecute any criminal individuals involved in smuggling attempts.”

Assistant Director of the CBC Narcotics Enforcement Team Tina Campbell added, “We can never overstate the importance of relationships amongst local law enforcement agencies. Our partnerships with the RCIPS and other agencies in interdiction efforts, continue to push us all to new heights as we work to achieve our mutual mission of ridding our communities of dangerous drugs and criminals.”

The investigation is ongoing.

