Cyclist hurt in hit and run

A cyclist was left nursing injuries after a hit and run in George Town.

It happened on Shedden Road on Tuesday (8 May).

Police said the cyclist was traveling on Shedden Road near Mary Street in the westbound lane, when he was struck by a vehicle behind him. The vehicle is described as a white Honda, possibly a Prelude model.

After the incident, the vehicle continued west.

The cyclist went to the hospital on his own and was later discharged with non-life-threatening-injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle and driver involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

