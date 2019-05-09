Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

Cyclist hurt in hit and run

May 8, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
A cyclist was left nursing injuries after a hit and run in George Town.
It happened on Shedden Road on Tuesday (8 May).

Police said the cyclist was traveling on Shedden Road near Mary Street in the westbound lane, when he was struck by a vehicle behind him. The vehicle is described as a white Honda, possibly a Prelude model.

After the incident, the vehicle continued west.

The cyclist went to the hospital on his own and was later discharged with non-life-threatening-injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle and driver involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

 

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

