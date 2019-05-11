Tomlinson Furniture
DEH upgrade on the cards: $2.4M for 15 new vehicles

May 10, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The Department of Environmental Health begins the search for 15 new vehicles.
This was contained in a recent Request for Proposal.
DEH Public Relations Officer Stacey-Ann Anderson said the new vehicles are being purchased to replace some of the Department’s aging equipment.
Four rear loaders and two front loaders are among the items being sought. The RFP closes on 17 May.
Ms. Anderson said funds for the vehicles were not in the DEH’s initial budget for 2018/2019.
But she said CI $2.456 million was budgeted towards garbage collection vehicles in the last supplementary budget.
That budget was approved in last month’s LA sitting.

View the RFP:

https://cayman.bonfirehub.com/opportunities/15359

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

