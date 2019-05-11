DG Manderson hospitalised

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson undergoes emergency surgery.

Government Information Services, on Friday (10 May), said Mr. Manderson had an emergency appendectomy Thursday (9 May) night.

He was expected to be released from the Cayman Islands hospital Saturday (11 May).

Mr. Manderson said he is “resting comfortably” and was ‘eager to return to work.’

Chief Officer in the portfolio of the Civil Service, Gloria McField-Nixon will serve as acting Deputy Governor until Mr. Manderson returns to duty.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

