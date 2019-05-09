DOE officials: IPBES extinction report a wake up call for Cayman

A new report that assesses the state of biodiversity concludes that humans are to blame for the accelerating pace of extinctions worldwide.

The Department of Environment said it’s a wake up call for us at home.

DOE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie told Cayman 27 the new report from the Intergovernmental Science-policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services doesn’t shy away at placing blame for the quickening pace of extinctions.

“The report makes it very clear that it’s human-induced change that is causing the rate of transformation of natural systems that then has the knock on effect on species,” said Ms. Ebanks-Petrie.

She said it’s a report Cayman should take seriously when assessing its own future development.

“We need to take the value of biodiversity and ecosystem services that those natural systems provide into account when we are making decisions to change, or transform those systems from the natural state into something man-made that we want to utilize, whether it is buildings or a playing field or whatever,” said Ms. Ebanks-Petrie.

“If we don’t preserve these places now they’re not going to be there in a heartbeat,” said DOE Terrestrial Resources Unit Manager Fred Burton.

He said a recent assessment showed Cayman’s 450 endemic and native plant species are already feeling the pressure, as 46% are threatened with extinction.

“In almost all cases it is simply the mechanical result of the process that is going on in this island where [we are] systematically removing natural vegetation and wild areas and turning them over for uses for humans,” said Mr. Burton.

With the review of National Conservation Law in progress, Ms. Ebanks-Petrie said Cayman must not lose sight of its function.

“The National Conservation Law is the only mechanism that we have in the country that allows environmental considerations to be integrated into national decision-making, whether it is a development proposal or whether you’re talking about infrastructure,” said Ms. Ebanks-Petrie.

“You do not have to be an environmentalist to have common sense and make balanced decisions,” added Minister of Environment Hon. Dwayne Seymour.

