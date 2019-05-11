Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

Driver arrested after trying to flee from police

May 10, 2019
Add Comment
Andrel Harris
1 Min Read

A man is arrested after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into a police car on Frida9 (10 May).

In the presence of curious onlookers, police pinned a 38-year-old West Bay man to the ground as the arrested him.  Police said just after 3 p.m. officers traveling along South Church street signaled for the man to pull over; but instead, he drove off and officers pursued.

Police said the man eventually came to a stop, but not before he collided with a marked police vehicle.

Cellphone footage sent to Cayman 27 shows the man face down on the ground while an officer restrains him. No one was injured during the incident, and police said the man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and other traffic offences. The matter remains under investigation. The man is custody.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
%d bloggers like this: