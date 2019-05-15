Drug education concerns

Despite increased drug interdiction more and more illegal narcotics still, end up in our communities.

However, those at the National Drug Council and Hope for Today halfway house say, efforts should be spent eradicating the demand.

Luisa McLaughlin of the National Drug Council said 20 year’s of data proves teens play a large role in the demand for illegal drugs. In 2018 marijuana use shot up by 30 per cent. Mrs McLaughlin believes stamping out the drug use beings with education.

She said, “We utilise the data in order to provided prevention [and] education ad-campaigns. We are also on the radio sending messages because we are seeing these numbers increasing, increasing.”

The Cayman Islands budget reveals the government allocated CI $325,065 to fund the drug awareness campaigns and workshops, as well as, counseling services, between January 2018 and December 2019. For the same time frame, police received more than $13 million to fund more than 10 departments, one of which is the Drugs and Serious Crimes Taskforce, it’s unclear how much of the $13 million is spent specifically on drug-related enforcement.

Brent Hydes, Hope for Today Foundation CEO, is calling on the government to spend more on preventative education and prevention methods.

“I think we can do better when it comes to stepping up and stop procrastinating when it comes to funding these rehabilitation programmes,” said Mr Hydes.

