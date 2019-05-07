Efforts underway to return chopper back in sky, or replaced

Police Commissioner Derek Bryne says work is underway to have helicopter X-Ray One, either return to the skies or replaced.

The chopper was grounded in February following an accident during takeoff at the Owen Roberts International Airport. During a police press conference last week, Commissioner Bryne said the RCIPS remains committed to having two helicopters.

“We have some work to do there, in terms of working out towards the end of the year; because the goal was to have two helicopters so we would have coverage right around the year,” said Commissioner Bryne.

BACKGROUND

X-Ray One first arrived in Cayman back in March of 2010. Since its purchase, the chopper has wracked up several tens of thousands of hours-in-use. During the deadly 2017 hurricane season, it was deployed to parts of the Turks and Caicos Islands to help restore law and order. Up until February 2019, the helicopter was prized as one of the RCIPS’ top assets in crime fighting and drug interdiction. Police said the aircraft is insured, but the whether or not it will be fixed or replaced is still unclear.

Earlier this year in March a new helicopter, an Airbus H145, was added to the RCIPS’ Aerial Support Unit. The new aircraft arrived early to facilitate the visit of H.R.H. Charles Prince of Whales.

Police say the officers are currently being certified to fly the new aircraft, that process should last a few weeks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

