El Nino one factor in below-average hurricane season predictions

Hurricane Season is almost here and forecasters at Colorado State University are predicting a slightly below-average season.

The CSU team is calling for 13 named storms, five hurricanes, and two major hurricanes for the 2019 season.

That’s down from the 15 named storms, eight hurricanes, and two major hurricanes that developed in the 2018 season.

Last year, the CSU prediction was not that far off the mark. The 2018 prediction called for 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

The National Weather Service said this year’s El Nino may keep the numbers down.

“They are thinking that the El Nino will persist or may even strengthen this summer, so as the summer goes along things are expected to get even better for us as it were in terms of developing storms.,” said National Weather Service Director General John Tibbetts.

El Nino is a weather phenomena that means warmer temperatures in the Pacific Ocean which leads to cooler seas in the Atlantic ocean.

Mr. Tibbetts said below-average sea surface temperatures are another factor working in our favour.

