El Nino one factor in below-average hurricane season predictions

May 28, 2019
Joe Avary
Hurricane Season is almost here and forecasters at Colorado State University are predicting a slightly below-average season.

The CSU team is calling for 13 named storms, five hurricanes, and two major hurricanes for the 2019 season.

That’s down from the 15 named storms, eight hurricanes, and two major hurricanes that developed in the 2018 season.

Last year, the CSU prediction was not that far off the mark. The 2018 prediction called for 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

The National Weather Service said this year’s El Nino may keep the numbers down.

“They are thinking that the El Nino will persist or may even strengthen this summer, so as the summer goes along things are expected to get even better for us as it were in terms of developing storms.,” said National Weather Service Director General John Tibbetts.

El Nino is a weather phenomena that means warmer temperatures in the Pacific Ocean which leads to cooler seas in the Atlantic ocean.

Mr. Tibbetts said below-average sea surface temperatures are another factor working in our favour.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

