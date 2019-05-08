Ending the drought: Netball aims to change fortunes at Europe Open Challenge

24 August, 2014.

As the team searches for its first win in almost five years, it sports new coaches, players, and, they say, a renewed commitment. A successful showing could go a long way in proving why netball is still worth the community’s attention.

“If you look at the stats, some of them have three caps,” said new head coach Lyneth Monteith of her roster. “We’ve had some playing since the Under-16s, so you have that progression coming through, and the balance of skill is what will make the big difference.”

What would a win do for the Cayman Islands senior netball programme? Katherine Gow hopes it will provide confidence the team has lacked in past years.

“It would be huge,” said Gow. “I think we are starting to believe it which is the key this time. We’ve been away before, and expected to lose, but we believe in ourselves this time. It will be really special if we get to win this time around.”

Three years of consecutive losses to Canada in three different tri-series have taken their toll on senior netballers. Monteith, however, says tactical changes made by a new coaching staff will make all the difference against the likes of Israel, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the Republic of Ireland, along with the United Kingdom’s Americas Federation of Netball Association (AFNA) squad, and the United Arab Emirates.

“When we went to Canada, we were down in the defensive area,” said Monteith. “This team has defense, center court and shooters. We have players who are versatile and can play any sector of the game. That’s important.”

At the end of the day, Gow says a more diverse squad stands a better chance at beating a field of more comparable competition over a tour of Canada that left Cayman deflated in both confidence and ambition.

“The key for this tournament is playing teams more ranked around our ability,” said Gow. “Now, we’ve got a chance to go out and show what we are made of.”

In the absence of a technical director , Monteith says the programme has shifted to a volunteer approach for both financing and coaching led by herself, assistant coach Nicola Williams, and team managers Ida Jane Ebanks and Adena Miller at both the junior and senior level. With limited funding, the senior team was forced to bet on themselves, raising CI $10,000 for the travel and accommodations; a necessity Coach Monteith hopes will change with a few wins.

“We don’t attract the big sponsors, so I think that is what going out and winning, and showing the team is going places will attract,” said Monteith. “I have no doubt it will attract the big sponsors.”

Here is a look at the Cayman Islands National Senior Netball team’s schedule for the 2019 Netball Europe Open Challenge:

Thursday 9 May CAY v Rep of Ireland CAY v Gibraltar Friday 10 May CAY v United Arab Emirates CAY v Isle of Man Saturday 11 May CAY v UK AFNA Sunday 12 May CAY v Israel

Here is the Cayman Islands Netball Association national senior team for the Netball Europe Open Challenge:

Head Coach: Lyneith Monteith

Assistant Coach: Nicola Williams

Team Managers: Adena Miller, Ida Jane Ebanks

Roster:

Kay Copeland

Katherine Gow

Kayon Clarke

Stacy-Ann Kelly

Aryana Grant*

Kristie Hurlston

Rosemarie Wilson

Yelena Rankine*

Nicola Pringle

Nickesha Lynch

Tishelle Logan*

Nickeisha Lewis*

*National senior team debut

